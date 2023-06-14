Fan’s Classic Car Blueprint Shared for those Who Wish to Build, A Tribute to the Kingdom’s Tears

The creativity of the Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom fans has been pushed to the limits lately, resulting in an array of impressive and functional in-game creations. One fan, however, has gone above and beyond by building a drivable classic car that even resembles the legendary Batmobile, according to some of the subreddit’s users.

The creator, who goes by the username a_little_toaster, shared their creation on the r/HyruleEngineering subreddit. The post has garnered widespread admiration from the community, who are amazed by its detailed design and functionality.

The fully-fledged, drivable classic car design proved so popular that a_little_toaster shared a detailed build guide on the subreddit for others to recreate in their own Zelda games. The guide provides a step-by-step process for combining various Zonai devices and materials, utilizing the Ultrahand ability, which is an essential element of the Tears of the Kingdom gameplay loop.

What’s notable in Tears of the Kingdom is the level of freedom provided to the players. The game’s design encourages experimentation, making it the perfect platform for creative minds to showcase their inventiveness. The level of creativity exhibited in the game is staggering, as speedrunners are setting new records by finishing the game in almost unbelievable amounts of time.

The extraordinary creativity demonstrated by the Zelda community is one of the key reasons why Tears of the Kingdom is one of the most successful entries in the franchise’s history. IGN described it as “an unfathomable follow-up to one of the greatest games ever made, somehow improving upon it in nearly every way” in its review.

