Fed minutes result in modest loss for Wall Street

Wall Street’s main indexes closed with modest declines on Wednesday as investors analyzed minutes from the latest meeting of the U.S. Federal Reserve and prepared for important economic data in the coming days.

The minutes revealed that the Fed unanimously agreed to keep interest rates unchanged at the June meeting in order to assess whether further rate hikes would be necessary.

Despite the release of the anticipated minutes, investors still widely anticipated that the central bank would raise rates at its upcoming meeting later this month. Key economic data, including the monthly U.S. jobs report, will be released before the meeting.

Paul Nolte, senior wealth advisor and market strategist at Murphy & Sylvest Wealth Management, stated, “The markets are waiting for the economic data. Since the Fed relies on data, so does the market.”

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 129.83 points, or 0.38 percent, to 34,288.64, the S&P 500 lost 8.77 points, or 0.20 percent, to 4,446.82, and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 25.12 points, or 0.18 percent, to 13,791.65.

Among the S&P 500 sectors, materials experienced the largest decline, shedding 2.5 percent.

In Wednesday’s data, new orders for U.S.-made goods increased less than expected in May, raising concerns of an economic slowdown. Additionally, a private-sector survey showed that China’s services activity expanded at its slowest pace in five months in June.

Chip stocks also fell after China announced that it would restrict exports of certain metals widely used in the semiconductor industry, amid escalating tensions between Beijing and Washington over access to high-tech microchips.

China to restrict exports of chipmaking materials as US mulls new curbs

The Philadelphia SE Semiconductor Index dropped 2.2 percent, while Intel shares sank 3.3 percent and Texas Instruments declined 1.8 percent.

Meta Platforms’ shares rose 2.9 percent ahead of the expected launch of the company’s Twitter-rival app, Threads, on Thursday.

Megacap stocks, such as Meta, have been leading the gains for major equity indexes this year, including the Nasdaq Composite’s largest first-half increase in 40 years.

Meta to launch Twitter-like app Threads

Jack Ablin, chief investment officer at Cresset Capital, said, “We could see the largest stocks pull back, but the average stock catch up. We are looking for somewhat of a convergence.”

Shares of United Parcel Service fell 2.1 percent after the Teamsters Union claimed that UPS had “walked away” from negotiations over a new contract, a claim that the shipping giant denied.

Declining issues outnumbered advancing ones on the NYSE by a ratio of 2.29-to-1, and on the Nasdaq, a ratio of 1.84-to-1 favored decliners.

The S&P 500 recorded 18 new 52-week highs and one new low, while the Nasdaq Composite saw 55 new highs and 65 new lows.

About 10.3 billion shares were traded on U.S. exchanges, compared with the 11.1 billion daily average over the last 20 sessions.