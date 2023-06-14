Feeling like you’re missing out on the June Pixel feature drop update’s emoji and cinematic wallpapers? You’re not alone.

The Emoji wallpapers should be available within Settings > Wallpaper & style as a new category called “Emoji Workshop.” Once you tap on “More wallpapers,” you can get creative by choosing your favorite emojis and creating a unique wallpaper that matches your mood and interests.
Similarly, Cinematic Wallpapers, which were demoed at Google I/O this year, should be available within the same Wallpaper & style section and appear as an option when you choose to use an existing photo. If the feature is available to you, you should see the sparkle icon at the top. Tapping on that icon will prompt your Pixel to transform your 2D wallpaper into a dynamic 3D scene using on-device machine learning to analyze the image and separate the subject from the background.
Why are these features missing for some users?
Personally, I installed the Emoji Workshop via an APK sideload on my Pixel running the Android 14 beta. However, this is not a recommended practice. As I’m living that “Beta Life,” I felt compelled to try it out.
