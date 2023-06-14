Feeling like you’re missing out on the June Pixel feature drop update’s emoji and cinematic wallpapers? You’re not alone.

Pixel fans and users took to the r/android_beta Reddit thread where the announcement was made to voice their concerns. Many expressed frustration over the missing Emoji and Cinematic Wallpapers.

Yesterday marked a major event for Google Pixel owners as the official Android 13 June Feature drop finally began to roll out, along with the monthly software update, and the end of the QPR3 beta program. However, not all the features announced in the feature drop have reached every Pixel. The community is left wondering what went wrong.

The Emoji wallpapers should be available within Settings > Wallpaper & style as a new category called “Emoji Workshop.” Once you tap on “More wallpapers,” you can get creative by choosing your favorite emojis and creating a unique wallpaper that matches your mood and interests.

Similarly, Cinematic Wallpapers, which were demoed at Google I/O this year, should be available within the same Wallpaper & style section and appear as an option when you choose to use an existing photo. If the feature is available to you, you should see the sparkle icon at the top. Tapping on that icon will prompt your Pixel to transform your 2D wallpaper into a dynamic 3D scene using on-device machine learning to analyze the image and separate the subject from the background.

Why are these features missing for some users?

The missing features were included in yesterday’s announcement, and as there is no indication of a staged rollout, it is unclear why many users do not have access.

Some users running Android 14 beta were not able to access the features. After rolling back from Android 14 beta and installing the latest stable version of Android 13, user u/frankGawd4Eva reported receiving a pop-up notification about the new features. It is important to note, though, that rolling back from Android 14 to Android 13 will result in the complete wipe of your phone’s data.

Other users running Android 13 QPR Beta 3 also do not have access to the features. According to Google’s advice, users on this beta should opt-out of the Android Beta Program to receive the public update, which will hopefully make these features appear after a reboot.

In addition to the scenarios mentioned above, some Pixel users who are not running either of the two betas are still missing the Emoji and Cinematic wallpapers. This is a peculiar situation that Google should address soon.

Personally, I installed the Emoji Workshop via an APK sideload on my Pixel running the Android 14 beta. However, this is not a recommended practice. As I’m living that “Beta Life,” I felt compelled to try it out.