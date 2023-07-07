FIA Troubles Haunt Lewis Hamilton Ahead of British Grand Prix | F1 | Sport

Lewis Hamilton has received a warning from officials ahead of the highly anticipated British Grand Prix following a meeting with Mercedes bosses before the start of FP1. Hamilton got himself into hot water after arriving late to Thursday’s press conference.

The seven-time champion failed to be in his seat at the beginning of the conference and instead arrived a few minutes later while Alex Albon was being interviewed. Casually, Hamilton took his place and began answering questions, but his actions did not go unnoticed. Representatives from the Mercedes team were summoned to race control to explain the situation, with a meeting scheduled for 11.15 am this morning. Eventually, Hamilton was given a reprimand, with team officials cautioning that further penalties could be imposed if a similar infringement occurs in the future. The Silver Arrows attributed Hamilton’s tardiness to the overcrowded paddock at Silverstone.

“The team representative acknowledged that the driver’s schedule is managed by the team, and considering that this is his home race, the schedule was exceptionally busy,” stated an official. “Furthermore, Hamilton faces difficulties navigating through the paddock. While the Stewards understand the circumstances, it is also crucial to acknowledge that attending the press conference on time is a requirement outlined by the regulations. Late attendance disrupts the conference and the media has significant interest in speaking with the drivers, whose access is limited. “The Stewards have recognized that these Thursday activities during the race weekend differ from pre-race activities, which have an impact on the competition flow and a driver’s preparation. Thursday activities are generally organized by the teams, and drivers adhere to the instructions of their team coordinators. Therefore, the Stewards have concluded that the most appropriate penalty is to sanction the team rather than the driver. “Considering previous leniency, the stewards believe that administering a reprimand to the team is appropriate, with a warning that further penalties may be imposed in case of recurrence.”

The incident received minimal attention during F1’s official television coverage of the press conference. Interviewer Tom Clarkson simply mentioned that viewers would soon be “joined by Lewis Hamilton.” When the 38-year-old finally arrived, Hamilton did not offer an explanation, and Clarkson proceeded to inquire about the former champion’s track record at Silverstone. In a similar incident, Sebastian Vettel was fined £21,000 (€25,000) for leaving the driver’s briefing during last year’s Austrian Grand Prix. Hamilton remained positive as he revealed that Mercedes would introduce new upgrades this weekend. After Ferrari and McLaren introduced new components in Spielberg, the Silver Arrows faced setbacks in Austria. He further stated, “Reaching our desired position is taking more time than expected, and it’s certainly challenging. However, I firmly believe that we will get there. We must continue working diligently and making incremental progress in the right direction.” Alongside his statement, Hamilton mentioned having a new front wing, emphasizing it as a small yet crucial step forward.





