‘Final Phase’ of Crafting Maharlika Fund Rules Near Completion

MANILA – Despite President Bongbong Marcos not yet signing the bill establishing the Maharlika investment fund (MIF), Finance Secretary Benjamin Diokno announced that the rules necessary for implementing the new law are almost complete.

According to Diokno, “The crafting of the IRR (implementing rules and regulations) started right after the approval of the MIF bill. It’s now in its final phase.”

The bill, Senate Bill No. 2020, was passed by the Senate on May 31 and subsequently adopted by the House of Representatives.

Last June 3, finance officials stated that the MIF and its managing company, Maharlika Investment Corp., could be operational within this year, as they anticipate the bill to be signed into law before the President’s State of the Nation Address (Sona) in July.

The bill stipulates that the IRR will be promulgated by the Treasurer of the Philippines in coordination with the founding GFIs (government financial institutions) of the MIF within 90 days of the MIF law taking effect.

High-impact infrastructure

The law will take effect immediately after publication in the Official Gazette or in a newspaper of general circulation in the country.

Diokno stated, “We don’t intend to use up the 90 days.”

The Marcos administration has been pushing for the establishment of the Maharlika fund, as they believe it will accelerate investments in high-impact infrastructure and development projects.

Earlier, Budget Secretary Amenah Pangandaman mentioned that the MIF is set to assist in financing the administration’s pipeline of 194 infrastructure flagship projects.

P9-T pipeline

Valued at approximately P9 trillion, the pipeline consists primarily of projects related to physical connectivity or transportation, water resources (irrigation, water supply, and flood management), digital connectivity, health, power and energy, agriculture, and other infrastructure.

Some examples are the Panay Railway Project, Mindanao Railway Project III, North Long Haul Railway, San Mateo Railway, UP-PGH Diliman Project, the Naia or Ninoy Aquino International Airport Rehabilitation Project, Ilocos Sur Transbasin Project, and the Metro Cebu Expressway.

According to National Treasurer Rosalia de Leon, the implementing agencies will help identify projects suitable for the MIF to participate in.

De Leon also mentioned that the MIF may seek funding from multilateral lenders, international development agencies, and sovereign wealth funds of other countries.

Additionally, for infrastructure projects, the MIF may enter into joint ventures and co-investments, as well as issue government-guaranteed bonds to raise funds.

The MIF bill also allows the Fund to invest in cash, foreign currencies, metals, and other tradable commodities; domestic and foreign corporate bonds; listed or unlisted equities; Islamic investments such as Sukuk bonds; mergers and acquisitions; mutual and exchange-traded funds invested in underlying assets; real estate infrastructure; and programs and projects on health, education, research, and innovation.

-CSN