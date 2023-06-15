Finance: Charity Shop Purchases Transformed into Hundreds by an Experienced Bargain Hunter

A savvy shopper in the United States struck gold recently, discovering several golf clubs selling for a fraction of their retail price, which could potentially earn a windfall online. Matt, the owner of the TikTok account @retrotoyenvy, which boasts 365,300 followers and over 10.3 million likes, generously shares tips on thrift shopping and reselling on various platforms with his fans, according to The Daily Express US. Reflecting on his latest thrifting adventure, Matt found a vast collection of heavily discounted golf clubs at a charity store that he could re-sell for around £400 on eBay and other sites. In a TikTok post, he highlighted the golf club brands that could bring in some considerable profits, including Titleist, Ping, and TaylorMade. The potent collection of golf clubs he acquired included Ping iron set, Taylormade and Titleist wedges, three Titleist wedges, Cobra, Titleist, Taylormade, and Adams Golf drivers, and a cost of only $8 (£6.33) to $11 (£8.70) each. The value of the Ping iron set alone currently stands at £277 on eBay, while the Titleist and TaylorMade wedges set may yield over £85. Even his followers agreed that this was a unique find, such as a golf club thrifting enthusiast named Steve Bankman, who remarked, “What a find. Trust me that doesn’t happen every day. I’ve been a golf club thrifter for years. Nice.” Matt also informed his commenters that these kinds of deals could be found at thrift stores, and that he sells the items he obtains on Facebook Marketplace and eBay, providing yet another excellent tip for his ardent followers.





