Finance experts urge households to check for Pension Credit to avoid missing out on £1,000 annually.

The UK Government is taking measures to increase the take-up of Pension Credit, a benefit that many pensioners mistakenly believe they may not qualify for because they own their own home. However, even homeowners with savings of up to £10,000 and a weekly income of £201.05 or less for single pensioners, and £306.85 or less for couples could be eligible. Unfortunately, a third of those who are eligible for the benefit do not claim it and may be losing out on an average of £1,153 per year, according to Just Group, a specialist retirement company.

Research by the company also revealed that only 64% of pensioner homeowners eligible for Guarantee Pension Credit actually claim it, and roughly a third of over-65s have never checked if they are entitled to extra benefits. Sadly, on top of this, 14% of respondents could not recall the last time they checked.

Stephen Lowe of Just Group said, ‘Pension Credit is a very valuable benefit for retirees and it is good to see the government taking proactive steps to boost awareness and take-up. As the cost of living increases, pensioner budgets are being squeezed, so it is critical that those most in need do not miss out on the income boost that Pension Credit can provide, as well as the additional benefits it can unlock by claiming it. People should not assume that because they own their home, they are no longer eligible for State Benefits’.

The Department of Work and Pensions has driven a ‘Pension Credit Week of Action’ to encourage more pensioners to claim this ‘gateway benefit’, as it can unlock access to further financial help such as council tax reductions and free TV licences. The government provides free information via Money Helper’s website, and the overall Pension Credit is worth up to £3,500 a year. It is estimated as much as £1.7m goes unclaimed annually, so it is worth checking eligibility.





Reference