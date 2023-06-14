Finance experts warn Britons of possible £200 increase in household bills this week due to additional heatwave expenses in Personal Finance.

Amid the scorching heatwave in the UK, Bionic has warned Britons to be cautious of their energy bills as they could skyrocket in the coming days, landing the citizens in additional expenses of up to £200. Bionic made these predictions based on the current rise in energy price cap figures, causing individuals on standard tariffs, paying by direct debit, to pay 30p for each kWh they use. Today, it is not uncommon to see fans, paddling pools, extra showers, and air conditioners in people’s homes in an attempt to beat the heat. A single fan can cost £2.44 per day or £17.08 per week, whereas a tower fan can cost another £3.24 per day or £22.68 per week. The cost of filling a 10-foot paddling pool is roughly £16 per fill, and if a person refills it each day, they would be spending £112 just for the additional water bills. On the same note, two ten-minute showers can add £3.76 per day or £26.32 per week to an individual’s bill. Air conditioners are costly and can consume up to £14.94 per day or £104.58 per week, with a possible expense of £738 during the summer. Les Roberts, Bionic’s business comparison expert, advised reducing temperatures inside the house by closing curtains and blinds during direct sunlight, opening windows if the temperature outside is cooler, and freezing flannels or filling hot water bottles up with cold water to simplify the body’s temperature.





Reference