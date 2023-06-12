Finance Experts Warn of Possible Interest Rate Increase to Six Percent This Year | Personal Finance

An analyst predicts that the Bank of England’s (BOE) base interest rate could reach six percent if inflation remains high. In December 2021, due to inflation and its persistence, BOE started hiking the base rate regularly. For April 2023, the inflation rate stands at 8.7 percent, and experts anticipate that the base rate could further increase and go up to 4.75 percent. Giles Coghlan, the Chief Market Analyst for HYCM, stated that the next inflation print is due just before the monetary policy committee meets. The next meeting’s decision and the interest rates’ direction could be determined by this vital release.

Coghlan further added that if the core inflation reading for the month is hotter than the predictions, further rate expectations could increase and push rates towards the 6 percent mark. The next few weeks are critical as the wage data due will reveal if the weekly earnings have increased, which could make it difficult for BOE to avoid hiking the base rate further. Due to the anticipation of increased borrowing costs, reduced affordability, and economic risks, many mortgage deal providers have started pulling out their deals.

Many banks and building societies have passed the base rate increase onto their savers. With the increased rates, savers should look for better rates with other providers. However, mortgage holders on variable rates will face an increase in their monthly repayments due to another rates hike. Those on a fixed-rate deal looking to remortgage in the upcoming months may also face vastly increased repayments.

The looming mortgage shock could also decrease affordability levels, leading to a possible correction in the housing market. Open Banking analysis can help lenders anticipate the changes and act accordingly by analyzing customer affordability, among other factors. By this means, the limitation of lending to over-indebted customers and appropriate support can be provided. Follow us on Twitter at @ExpressMoney_ for the latest personal finance news.





