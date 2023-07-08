Fiona Phillips worried being open about her diagnosis would label her as a senile elderly woman | Latest Updates on Celebrities | Entertainment Industry & Television

Fiona Phillips has bravely opened up about her concerns regarding her recent Alzheimer’s diagnosis.

In an emotional announcement on Wednesday, the beloved broadcaster revealed that she has been diagnosed with the same devastating condition that she previously cared for her parents through.

The 62-year-old chose to keep this news private for over a year before finally sharing it with the public, and she explained her reasons for doing so.

In an interview with The Mirror on Friday, Fiona expressed her worries about how people would react to her diagnosis: “I was apprehensive about revealing my battle with this terrible disease.

“I was concerned that people would stare, whisper, or dismiss me as a senile old woman.”

However, rather than experiencing the negative reactions she feared, the TV journalist was met with an outpouring of “unbelievable kindness” from both online supporters and individuals she encountered in person. Many shared their own experiences with the progressive brain disorder, offering words of encouragement and solidarity.