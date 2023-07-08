Fiona Phillips worried being open about her diagnosis would label her as a senile elderly woman | Latest Updates on Celebrities | Entertainment Industry & Television

Fiona Phillips has bravely opened up about her concerns regarding her recent Alzheimer’s diagnosis.
In an emotional announcement on Wednesday, the beloved broadcaster revealed that she has been diagnosed with the same devastating condition that she previously cared for her parents through.
The 62-year-old chose to keep this news private for over a year before finally sharing it with the public, and she explained her reasons for doing so.
In an interview with The Mirror on Friday, Fiona expressed her worries about how people would react to her diagnosis: “I was apprehensive about revealing my battle with this terrible disease.
“I was concerned that people would stare, whisper, or dismiss me as a senile old woman.”
However, rather than experiencing the negative reactions she feared, the TV journalist was met with an outpouring of “unbelievable kindness” from both online supporters and individuals she encountered in person. Many shared their own experiences with the progressive brain disorder, offering words of encouragement and solidarity.
Fiona’s diagnosis also prompted an array of heartfelt tributes from celebrities, including Piers Morgan, Lorraine Kelly, and politician Harriet Harman.
Despite being labeled as “brave” by many, the former GMTV star humbly rejects this label, stating that her only alternative is to “give up and surrender.”
The diagnosis came after Fiona struggled with brain fog and intense anxiety for several months. Initially attributing these symptoms to menopause, she sought medical help when they persisted even after starting hormone replacement therapy (HRT).
Fiona feared that the cognitive impairment caused by the disease would spell the end of her successful journalism career. However, upon receiving her diagnosis, she realized that Alzheimer’s had “ravaged” her family and was now affecting her as well.
Despite the challenges ahead, Fiona remains optimistic and has chosen to participate in a drug trial, hoping it will slow down the progression of her Alzheimer’s or contribute to advancements in treatment for future patients.
Tragically, Fiona’s mother battled Alzheimer’s for over two decades before passing away at 74, while her father was diagnosed in his early 60s and later passed away at 76 after being moved to a psychiatric hospital.
