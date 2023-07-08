First Appearance of Magno the Magnetic Man in Super-Mystery Comics #1 Up for Auction

Posted in: Comics, Heritage Sponsored, Vintage Paper | Tagged: Ace Periodicals, golden age

Magno the Magnetic Man made his debut in Ace Periodicals’ Super-Mystery Comics #1 in 1940.

If you’re familiar with Marvel’s Magneto, then Magno the Magnetic Man is right up your alley. Introduced in Super-Mystery Comics #1, Magno possesses incredible powers. He has the ability to attract and manipulate metal, as well as propel himself through space by being drawn to metallic objects. Despite having the potential to rule the world, Magno chooses to dedicate his life to combating all forms of evil.

The entire Ace superhero lineup is highly underrated, and Magno in Super-Mystery Comics stands out as one of the best. Acquiring copies of this run can be quite challenging, especially given its significance as a superhero debut during the early years of World War II. Fortunately, multiple issues, including an affordable copy of Super-Mystery Comics #1, are currently up for auction at the Heritage Auctions’ 2023 July 13 – 14 Pre-Code Horror & Crime Comics Showcase Auction.







According to a lawsuit regarding the creation of Ace Periodicals comic books, Magno the Magnetic Man and other content in Super-Mystery Comics #1 were developed by Patrick Lamar’s comic production studio. While some plots were adapted from previous Ace Periodicals pulps, such as Magno’s debut story being inspired by the “Octopus of Crime” storyline from Secret Agent X, the character of Magno is original to the comics.

Magno became one of the most recognizable characters in the Ace Periodicals lineup, making appearances in Super-Mystery Comics and Four Favorites. He even had a sidekick and an intriguing lineup of supervillains, including his arch-nemesis, the Clown. The journey all began with Super-Mystery Comics #1, which is currently available for auction at Heritage Auctions’ 2023 July 13 – 14 Pre-Code Horror & Crime Comics Showcase Auction.









