First Decline in Traffic Observed in ChatGPT’s otherwise Explosive Growth Journey

ChatGPT, the AI chatbot that took the world by storm when it launched in November, experienced a decline in website traffic and unique visitors for the first time in June, according to Similarweb, an analytics firm. In June, global desktop and mobile traffic to the ChatGPT website decreased by 9.7% compared to May, while unique visitors dropped by 5.7%. The data also revealed an 8.5% decrease in the amount of time visitors spent on the website. Similarweb’s Senior Insights Manager, David Carr, suggests that the decrease in traffic indicates that the novelty of the chatbot is wearing off. On the other hand, Rishi Jaluria, an analyst at RBC Capital Markets, believes that the data reflects a growing demand for generative AI with real-time information.

OpenAI, the company behind ChatGPT, has not responded to requests for comment regarding the decline in traffic. ChatGPT gained immense popularity and reached 100 million monthly active users just two months after its launch. It quickly became the fastest-growing consumer application, with over 1.5 billion monthly visits, securing its spot among the top 20 websites globally. To put its success in perspective, ChatGPT has even surpassed Microsoft’s Bing search engine, which utilizes OpenAI’s technology.

While ChatGPT had been dominating the generative AI market, it now faces competition from other chatbot offerings, including Google’s Bard chatbot. Microsoft’s search engine, Bing, also provides a chatbot powered by OpenAI technology to users for free. Macquarie’s Head of Technology Research Americas, Sarah Hindlian-Bowler, suggests that ChatGPT’s rapid growth has come with challenges, such as maintaining accuracy amidst significant infrastructure demands and potential regulatory implications.

In May, OpenAI released the ChatGPT app on iOS, which may have led to a reduction in website traffic. Additionally, some speculate that the decrease in usage could be attributed to the summer break, as fewer students seek help with homework. However, the ChatGPT app has been widely successful, with over 17 million downloads globally on iOS as of July 4. The popularity of the app remains consistent in the United States, averaging 530,000 downloads per week during its first six weeks of availability.

The recent slowdown in growth could potentially help mitigate the high costs associated with running ChatGPT, as the chatbot requires substantial computing power to handle user queries. OpenAI’s CEO, Sam Altman, has described the costs as “eye-watering.” While ChatGPT is available for free, there is also a premium subscription option, allowing users to access OpenAI’s more advanced model, GPT-4, for $20 per month. According to estimates from YipitData, around 1.5 million people in the U.S. have signed up for this subscription. OpenAI projects a revenue of $200 million for this year.

Aside from ChatGPT, OpenAI generates revenue by selling API access to its AI models directly to developers and enterprises and through its partnership with Microsoft, which invested over $10 billion in the company. With the rise in competition for AI chatbots, the race to develop and improve these conversational AI applications continues.