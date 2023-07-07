First Flight of NASA’s Experimental Supersonic Jet Approaches

NASA’s X-59 supersonic aircraft. Lockheed Martin/Garry Tice NASA’s X-59 supersonic aircraft. Lockheed Martin/Martin Tice

NASA’s groundbreaking X-59 Quiet SuperSonic Technology (QueSST) plane is preparing for its inaugural test flight later this year.

The X-59, developed by NASA, aims to reduce the deafening sonic boom associated with supersonic flights. By minimizing this explosive noise to a gentler “sonic thump,” the X-59 opens up the possibility of supersonic passenger travel over the continental United States, a concept that was previously prohibited due to noise pollution regulations.

NASA recently released images, displayed above, showcasing the X-59 on the “flight line” at Lockheed Martin Skunk Works in Palmdale, California.

“Moving the X-59 from its construction site to the flight line marks a significant milestone in its preparation for its first flight and subsequent missions,” NASA stated. The team will now carry out a series of crucial ground tests to ensure the aircraft is fully prepared for its maiden flight.

One of the test flights involves flying the X-59 at supersonic speeds over various communities to gauge residents’ reaction to the softer sonic thump produced during high-speed flights. NASA will then present its findings to U.S. and international regulators, potentially leading to the authorization of commercial supersonic flights over land.

The X-59, which entered development in 2016, is designed to fly at an altitude of 55,000 feet (16,765 meters) with a cruising speed of Mach 1.42 (937 mph/1,508 kph), almost double that of a standard passenger jet. This speed reduction would significantly decrease travel times between destinations. For instance, the fastest Concorde flight between New York City and London, before the supersonic passenger jet was retired in 2003, took only 2 hours and 53 minutes, less than half the time of a subsonic passenger jet. Applying this technology, a supersonic flight from New York City to Los Angeles, typically lasting around 5 hours and 30 minutes, could be reduced to approximately 2 hours and 30 minutes or less.

Unlike Concorde, which was limited to flights between the U.S. and Europe due to supersonic booms occurring over the Atlantic, the X-59 could potentially enable a range of new and faster routes globally. However, the affordability of tickets remains uncertain.

