First Photo Shared: Song Joong-ki and Katy Louise Saunders Welcome Baby Boy

In January, Song Joong-ki announced his wedding to Katy and surprised fans with the news of their first baby. Recently, the celebrated actor shared the news of the birth of their baby boy through his official fancafe. He posted an adorable picture of his son holding his finger and confirmed that the baby and his mother were both in good health after a safe delivery in Italy, Katy’s hometown.

As translated by fan clubs, Song Joong-ki wrote:

Hello, this is Joong Ki.

I’m curious how all of you are doing.

As you probably know, I recently wrapped up filming for the movie “My Name Is Loh Kiwan” in Hungary. I was also thrilled to attend the Cannes Film Festival for the movie “Hopeless.” All of the moments from the festival feel surreal; that’s how happy I’ve been.

Today, I bring you another piece of news that feels like a dream. Right now, I’m in Italy in my wife’s hometown of Rome, where we welcomed our baby boy, who is both healthy and bringing us much joy. I am taking care of my family with a grateful heart.

We have always dreamed of starting a happy family, and our son is the most precious gift that we have received. Thanks to the support of many, we are experiencing this happy moment. I express my gratitude to the Ki Aile community who have given their sincere and unchanging love. I will also wish for great joy in all their lives.

As an actor, I will continue to stay true to myself and return with an exciting project.

Please always take care of yourselves, and stay healthy. I love you.

It was in January when the actor announced his marriage to Katy and their impending parenthood.

