First Set of Oxygen Plants to be Established by Sonu Sood

Bollywood star and philanthropist Sonu Sood has been tirelessly helping people during the COVID-19 pandemic. Recently, he ordered oxygen plants to be installed in hospitals across different states. His team is in the process of setting up the first plant at Kurnool Government Hospital, with plans to set up another at District Hospital, Atmakur, Nellore, followed by even more in other states.

Having acquired all necessary permissions and approvals, these oxygen plants will be beneficial to thousands of people residing in Kurnool, Nellore, and surrounding areas, providing them with oxygen during these difficult times. The plant at Kurnool Government Hospital, capable of treating 150 to 200 COVID-19 patients per day, has been called a “humanitarian gesture” by District Collector S.Ramsundar Reddy IAS who expressed gratitude towards Sonu.

Sonu stated, “Improving healthcare in rural areas is the need of the hour. These oxygen plants will help people fight COVID-19 bravely. After Andhra Pradesh, we will provide plants for more hospitals in various states between June and July. We are currently identifying the hospitals in need.”

The Kurnool and Nellore plants are planned to start operating from June onwards. It’s worth noting that the second wave of COVID-19 has impacted numerous people, including celebrities from Bollywood. Despite this, Sonu continues to do his part in fighting this pandemic. Not only does he work tirelessly to help those in need, but he also launched “Sanjeevani – A Shot of Life,” an initiative aimed at encouraging people to get vaccinated and raise awareness of vaccination drives.

On the movie front, Sonu recently announced a new film called “Kisaan,” directed by E Niwas and backed by Raaj Shaandilyaa. He will also feature in the upcoming Telugu film “Acharya” alongside Chiranjeevi.