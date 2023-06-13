First Sign of Leukaemia in 14-Year-Old: Leg Pain Among Symptoms

In April 2022, Ruby Cheige, an innocent 14-year-old girl, complained about leg pain after returning home from school. Her mum, Debra Cheige, 39, attributed it to growing pains, though she didn’t hesitate to call 111 for advice. After thorough examination at A&E, the doctors couldn’t notice anything concerning, but a blood test revealed Ruby was suffering from leukaemia, a cancer of the white blood cells.

The news hit Debra hard, and she froze upon hearing the diagnosis, “I had never thought this would happen to one of my kids.” According to the Leukaemia and Lymphoma Society, bone or joint pain is common to some leukaemia patients, particularly in the long bones of the arms and legs, ribs, and breastbone.

The treatment for Ruby involved four months of chemotherapy at Manchester Children’s Hospital, but it failed to eradicate all of the cancerous cells. Consequently, Ruby needed a bone marrow transplant, for which her brothers Rio, 10, and Marley, three, were tested. Rio fortunately proved to be a match and donated his bone marrow on September 22, 2022.

Debra expressed her pride in Rio and Ruby for staying strong through the challenging phase: “Watching both of your children get put to sleep – it isn’t nice… It took a huge toll on the family, and we are trying to get back to reality.” Fortunately, Ruby is now in remission, and Rio is thrilled to have his sister back home and back to herself. The experience left the family shaken, but they look forward to moving on and enjoying their day-to-day lives.





