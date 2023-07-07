First Skrull Avenger may have been confirmed in Secret Invasion episode 3

Super Skrulls are genetically-enhanced Skrulls with superpowers similar to the Avengers. This revelation came to light in episode 3 of Secret Invasion, after being hinted at in the previous episode. The Super Skrulls serve as a contingency plan in case the Avengers discover their true intentions. Additionally, Skrulls have the ability to replicate and replace Avengers who lack superpowers, such as Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr.).

Episode 2 of Secret Invasion also hinted at the presence of a Skrull disguised as an Avenger. However, after watching episode 3, it seems that Marvel may have just confirmed the identity of the first Skrull Avenger. Alternatively, they might be employing some intentional misdirection. Regardless, be aware that there may be significant spoilers ahead. It is recommended to watch all three episodes of Secret Invasion on Disney Plus before reading further.

Could War Machine be a Skrull in disguise?

Given that Colonel James Rhodes (Don Cheadle) is the only Avenger featured in Secret Invasion, there’s a popular theory suggesting that he may be a Skrull. It is possible that the aliens have replaced him at some point, allowing them to infiltrate both one of the world’s most powerful organizations and the US military and government with a single move. Moreover, any Skrull assuming Rhodey’s appearance and mindset would be capable of utilizing an armor suit and fighting alongside the Avengers.

James Rhodes (Don Cheadle) firing Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson) in Secret Invasion episode 2. Image source: Marvel Studios

In episode 2 of Secret Invasion, we witness a meeting between Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson) and Rhodey in London. Rhodey is present as a courtesy at a meeting between the leaders of the European Union and the UK, meant to address the recent terrorist events originating in Russia. America’s allies suspect that Fury and Maria Hill (Cobie Smulders) may have played a role in an attack falsely attributed to American extremists.

During their conversation, Fury is referred to as “Nick” by Rhodey. It is worth noting that calling Nick Fury anything other than “Fury” is highly unusual, suggesting that Rhodey might indeed be a Skrull. On the other hand, various characters in the MCU have referred to him as “Nick” in the past—raising the question of whether they too were Skrulls.

Episode 3 provides some insight

During an attempt to thwart an attack that could escalate tensions towards World War 3, Fury overhears Talos (Ben Mendelsohn) addressing him as “Nick.” This prompts him to suspect that something is amiss, and he soon discovers a Skrull disguised as a Bob, holding Talos at gunpoint.

Since Fury reacts in the expected manner upon being called “Nick,” it is evident that he must have also heard Rhodey using the same name. However, he chooses not to reveal his knowledge that War Machine is now a Skrull.

This leads to the logical conclusion that either Rhodey is currently a Skrull in the MCU timeline, or episode 2 contains a plot hole.





