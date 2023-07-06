First to Challenge Delhi High Court’s Order on Inspection of Planes by Lessors

Image Source : PTI/ REPRESENTATIONAL (FILE). Go First aircraft

Update on Go First: Go First’s resolution professional has stated that the airline will challenge the ruling of the Delhi High Court which allows its lessors to inspect the aircraft. The resolution professional claims there are inconsistencies between the high court order and the National Company Law Tribunal’s order in this case.

Go First, a budget carrier facing financial difficulties, ceased operations on May 3 and is currently undergoing insolvency resolution. The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) is conducting a special audit of the airline, which is seeking approval to restart operations.

During a hearing at the National Company Law Tribunal, senior advocate Ramji Srinivasan, representing the resolution professional, stated that Go First will contest the high court order. He pointed out the disparities between the high court’s ruling and the NCLT’s directives.

Shailendra Ajmera is serving as the resolution professional for the airline.

In the 46-page order issued on July 5, Justice Tara Vitasta Ganju of the Delhi High Court stated that the resolution professional is not required to take control of assets owned by third parties.

The high court also instructed the DGCA to allow the lessors, their employees, and agents to access the airport where 30 aircrafts are currently parked, and to inspect them within three days.

According to the earlier order of the NCLT, the resolution professional is responsible for maintaining the airworthiness of the aircraft and engine under their possession.

Go First is currently undergoing the Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process (CIRP). On May 10, the NCLT accepted the airline’s voluntary plea to initiate the resolution proceedings. The DGCA has formed a special audit committee to assess the aircraft and its readiness before granting permission for the resumption of operations as per the business resumption plan.

The DGCA’s report is expected to be released in a few days. Additionally, the airline has secured funding of Rs 450 crore from lenders, which will contribute to its operation restart.

Meanwhile, the airline has responded to pleas filed by the lessors of aircraft and engines. The lessors have accused the resolution professional of not maintaining the aircraft as per the NCLT’s previous order.

One of the lessors, JSAIL (Jackson Square Aviation Ireland Ltd), has expressed concerns about the actions of the resolution professional, stating that they are detrimental to Go First. The lessor’s counsel emphasized that holding the aircraft would only increase costs and further trouble for the airline.

The NCLT has granted the lessors a week’s time to file their rejoinder, and the matter is scheduled to be heard on August 4.

The NCLT is addressing a batch of petitions filed by nine lessors of Go First, including EOS Aviation, Accipiter Investments Aircraft, SMBC, Jackson Square Aviation, Engine Lease Finance, and BOC Aviation.

