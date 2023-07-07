Fisheries bureau celebrates high audit scores

The Department of Agriculture-Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources (DA-BFAR) announced on Friday that it has maintained its “unqualified opinion” rating from the Commission on Audit (COA) in 2022. This rating reflects the agency’s excellence and integrity in managing its funds.

An “unqualified opinion” is the highest audit rating given by the COA when a government office’s financial statements are prepared in accordance with the applicable financial reporting framework.

BFAR National Director Demosthenes Escoto expressed his satisfaction with the COA rating and stated that it would inspire the agency to continue working towards good governance, transparency, and accountability.

According to BFAR, this rating is an improvement from the COA’s audit report in 2021, where only the BFAR central office received an unqualified opinion. The COA noted in its report that the audit presented by the agency was sufficient and appropriate.

Pag-IBIG Fund and the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority are among the other government offices that received the same rating.

—Meg J. Adonis