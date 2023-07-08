FMCG Stock Announces Sub-Division of Equity Shares as Brokerage Firm Sets New Target

Image Source : FILE PHOTO People buying grocery from outlet

BCL Industries, a leading player in the Fast-Moving Consumer Goods (FMCG) sector, has recently announced the approval of the sub-division of its equity shares. This corporate action aims to make the stock more affordable and broaden its shareholders’ base. By increasing the total number of outstanding shares in the market, the company looks to enhance liquidity and attract a wider investor audience. BCL Industries is a constituent of S&P BSE SmallCap.

Under the approved stock split, each existing share of the company with a face value of Rs 10 will be sub-divided into 10 equity shares, resulting in a new face value of Re 1 per share. The implementation of this stock split is subject to approval from the shareholders and other statutory authorities. The record date for the split will be announced in the near future.

Analysts at brokerage firm InCred Equties have expressed positive sentiments towards BCL Industries, citing the upcoming commencement of a new production plant in West Bengal and the nearing completion of a 200 Kilo Litres per day (KLPD) ethanol plant in Punjab. In a bull-case scenario, they have set a price target of Rs 790, while the bear-case scenario target price is Rs 656.

As part of the Mittal Group, BCL Industries engages in diversified businesses and primarily focuses on manufacturing and marketing various edible oils within the domestic market. The FMCG sector in India has witnessed significant growth due to increasing demand, improving supply chain, and favorable macro conditions.

