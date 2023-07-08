Foods to Avoid to Maintain Safe Blood Sugar Levels: Warning from Type 2 Diabetes Expert

Specializing in diabetes, Claire Lynch has issued a warning about the potential dangers of highly refined and processed carbohydrates. These foods have the capacity to be quickly broken down into glucose, causing a rapid rise in blood sugar levels. So, what are some examples of foods high in refined carbohydrates? According to Lynch, “cakes, biscuits, and confectionery” are among them. Other examples include “pastry products, sugary drinks – including fruit juices – and white breads, rice, and pasta”.

Lynch explains that highly refined foods have been stripped of their fiber content. She goes on to say, “Fiber is difficult to digest, which slows down the digestion process.” “Additionally, fiber adds bulk to your food, making it more filling,” Lynch adds. Consuming highly processed foods can result in feeling hungry again shortly after eating, potentially leading to overeating.

Consistently overeating over time can lead to weight gain, which is a major risk factor for developing type 2 diabetes and experiencing high blood sugar levels. Lynch emphasizes that “diet and lifestyle factors are the primary causes of type 2 diabetes.” In terms of insulin resistance, which is a symptom of the disease, the cause can be attributed to “the accumulation of fat in your liver and muscle cells.” Lynch notes that “this accumulation occurs due to the abundance of animal foods and highly processed foods in the Western diet.”

Lynch further explains, “Both of these increase your risk of developing type 2 diabetes because they are high in fat, calorie-dense, and extremely low in fiber. “The excess dietary fat and energy are stored as fat in your body and can infiltrate your muscle and liver cells, causing insulin resistance.” Lynch suggests, however, that a high-carbohydrate, high-fiber diet has the potential to reverse type 2 diabetes, even without weight loss. “When you prioritize whole plant foods in your diet, you address the root cause – insulin resistance,” she concludes. Claire Lynch is an Educational Lead and dietician specializing in diabetes.





