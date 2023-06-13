Footage of donation counting at Bangladeshi mosque falsely circulated as being from India

A video of men wearing skull caps has gone viral on social media, causing a stir. The clip shows individuals transferring money from what appears to be a donation box to sacks which are then moved to another room. People identified as boys in skull caps proceed to organise and count the currency notes. Netizens claim that donations to mosques are not taxed by the government, but donations to temples are. They further allege that the unaccounted money is used for “Jihad” against Hindus. Twitter user चंद्रशेखर गलगले (@cgalgale) posted the video claiming that Hindu earnings go to clerics’ salaries and pensions while only temple money is taxed. The tweet has gained over 55,000 views and been retweeted over 1,000 times. Similarly, Bablu Jain (@BabluJa13567737) shared the same video with the caption: “See for yourself where the earnings of Hindus who donated to Shirdi Sai are going”, garnering over 82,000 views and over 2,000 retweets.

However, a closer examination of the video reveals two important things: Firstly, the sacks have Bengali script written on them while the currency bills are Bangladeshi Taka, not Indian Rupees. Consequently, further research discovered the video was linked to a mosque called ‘Pagla Masjid’ in Bangladesh. Various reports and video coverage confirmed that the mosque opened their donation boxes to count donations worth nearly 5.5 crores taka. Over 200 people, including district-level officials, members of the mosque, students, and teachers, participated in counting the money. In truth, claims that the money is unaccounted for or taken from a temple are invalid and misleading. Additionally, the claim that the government only taxes money earned from temples but exempts donation money to mosques and other religious bodies is false. Any income generated from religious places by renting out the property for functions or the selling of products is taxable. To obtain tax exemptions, the trusts managing these religious properties need to be registered under Section 12AA of the Income-tax Act, 1961.





Reference