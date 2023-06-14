Football: Arsenal’s player valued £28m higher than Kylian Mbappe and more expensive than Jude Bellingham.

At age 17, Bukayo Saka burst onto the Europa League scene in north London and has since proven himself as an integral player for Arsenal. With 14 goals and 11 assists in the previous season, Saka played a crucial role in Mikel Arteta’s team’s pursuit of the Premier League title. Manchester City and Real Madrid expressed interest in the England international, but Saka put their speculation to rest with a contract extension with the Gunners until 2027.

According to the CIES Football Inventory, Saka is the third-most valuable player in the world, with a reported worth of £167.5m, primarily due to the massive deal he signed with Arsenal. Only Erling Haaland of Manchester City and Real Madrid’s Vinicius Junior are worth more at £209.6m and £167.9m, respectively. Nevertheless, many other significant players on the list, including soon-to-be Real Madrid’s Bellingham and PSG star Mbappe, possess hefty market price tags.

Valued at £162.7m by CIES, Bellingham has agreed to join Real Madrid in a deal worth at least £88.5m before additional expenses. Meanwhile, Mbappe’s worth is approximately £139.6m, but his market price could rise if he departs PS for a different club this summer. Despite being linked with a move away from the French team in the past, Mbappe signed a new deal last year that currently binds him to PSG until 2025, with an optional extension of one year. However, the PSG star has reportedly declined the extension, indicating he wants to leave for free next year if no agreement is met. Therefore, his value would be lower than expected by CIES.

Although Mbappe has expressed his desire to remain with PSG this season, his club intends to sell him if he does not sign a new contract with them.





