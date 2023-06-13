Football Club’s Share Price Surges as Sheikh Jassim and Jim Ratcliffe Vie for Man Utd Ownership in Final Stages

The New York Stock Exchange has seen a significant increase in Manchester United’s share price, hinting at a potential end to the club’s takeover saga. The Glazers are reportedly set to announce their selected bidder this week, following a seven-month process.

On Monday evening, United’s share price rose to $23.67, an impressive spike of over $3 in just one hour, reaching its highest value since March. Reports suggest that Sheikh Jassim bin Hamad Al Thani is becoming more confident in his bid to acquire full ownership of the club.

Previously, it was believed that figures in Qatar were prepared to accept defeat to British billionaire, Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s INEOS party who offered the Glazers a minority stake to remain with the club. However, Sheikh Jassim’s fifth improved offer led to a breakthrough with the Raine Group and the American family, instilling confidence that they are in the running.

The growing confidence that the Glazers’ departure under new ownership is on the horizon has inspired the meteoric rise of the share price.

The takeover saga has left Manchester United fans feeling frustrated due to a lack of progress and clarity since it began in November. Erik ten Hag is also eagerly awaiting a resolution, with the summer transfer window fast approaching and uncertainty surrounding his budget The Dutchman’s tenure at Old Trafford.

Many United supporters are rooting for Sheikh Jassim, who is said to have pledged around £5bn for full control of the club, with an additional £1bn to invest in the redevelopment of Old Trafford and Carrington. Ratcliffe’s plan to own only 60% of the club, allowing the Glazers to remain in a lesser role, has not garnered as much support.

Abu Dhabi’s ownership of City has helped them become the dominant force in Manchester over the past decade, as evidenced by their recent treble success. So, it is unsurprising that the belief of Sheikh Jassim’s success in the takeover race has propelled the share price to new heights.

Overall, dedicated fans of Manchester United are eagerly anticipating significant news in the coming days, with rumors in Qatar suggesting Sheikh Jassim's success.





