Football: Ederson’s Confetti Cannon Almost Injures Man City Colleagues During Treble Parade

On Monday, Manchester City’s goalkeeper Ederson was close to hitting Sergio Gomez with a confetti-spraying cannon during the celebratory open-top bus parade in the city center. The team won a historic treble after their recent victories in the Premier League, the FA Cup, and the Champions League, beating Inter Milan in the final. Despite a delay due to inclement weather, thousands of fans lined the streets to celebrate with the team.

Ederson was at the forefront of the celebrations but slightly too eager to let off a confetti cannon, narrowly missing Gomez’s head as he fired into the crowd. Gomez was shocked but managed to emerge unscathed. The incident was captured on video and posted on Twitter two days after Ederson’s impressive performance in the Champions League final.

During the final, Ederson made a crucial save denying Inter forward Romelu Lukaku a point-blank header in the last moments of the game. Steve McManaman’s reaction summed up the astonishing moment. Ederson also expressed his emotions on Instagram after the historic win, describing it as the most exciting title of his career.

