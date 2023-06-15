Football: Man Utd’s XI would have been unbelievable if Erik Ten Hag had not missed out on two top targets last summer

Upon his arrival at Manchester United, Erik ten Hag had four players in mind who he believed would help him elevate the Red Devils back among Europe’s elite. These players were Antony, Lisandro Martinez, Frenkie De Jong, and Jurrien Timber. Though only two of these stars ended up signing, let’s take a look at how the 10 outfield players might have lined up had Ten Hag signed all four of his main targets.

Defensively, two of those four targets were for reenforcements. Ten Hag inherited an infamously leaky United team that went on to concede two against Brighton and four against Brentford in their opening two games. One of them signed, with Lisandro Martinez prised from Ajax. But Jurrien Timber decided to stay, though he has not ruled out a switch this summer. With his ability to play both centre-back and right-back, he would have been a great addition to the United lineup alongside Raphael Varane, Luke Shaw, and Martinez.

In terms of midfield, the pursuit of Barcelona midfielder Frenkie De Jong was a headline story. Though discussions between the two clubs became public knowledge, United were reluctant to pay Barca’s £70million valuation for the playmaker. De Jong ultimately remained at Barca but could still be the subject of interest in the future. With Casemiro already in the lineup, signing De Jong would have added depth to United’s midfield.

As for the attacking lineup, Ten Hag wanted a left-footed right winger and eventually got his man just days before the window slammed shut. Despite the deal causing a slight breakdown in United’s relationship with Ajax, an £86m fee was agreed for Antony. It seems unlikely that a wide man will be signed this summer, with Marcus Rashford and Jadon Sancho able to play both sides of attack. Instead, a prolific centre forward must be acquired to lift the scoring burden from the shoulders of Rashford. Napoli’s Victor Osimhen and Atalanta’s Rasmus have both been linked, as well as a potential move for Harry Kane.

Overall, with Ten Hag’s main targets signed, United would have had a potentially dominant team with a strong defense, midfield, and attack. It remains to be seen who United will sign in the future to fill the gaps and strengthen their current lineup.





