Football: Real Madrid set to sign Kylian Mbappe as player drops PSG bombshell

Reports suggest that Kylian Mbappe might be on his way out of PSG this summer after he conveyed to the club that he has no plans of extending his contract. The breakdown in talks over a new deal has led to this significant decision, which could put Real Madrid on alert after their failed attempt to acquire the player last year.

Mbappe penned a record-breaking three-year contract earlier this season, which put an end to speculations about his free transfer away from PSG. However, according to French sports daily L’Equipe, Mbappe has informed PSG that he won’t trigger his option of a further year until 2025, which means he would be a free agent by the end of next season if he doesn’t switch clubs in the upcoming transfer window.

Despite constructive negotiations over a contract renewal, Mbappe has made his intentions clear with an official letter to the Parisiens. PSG has no plans of losing the forward for free and is reportedly looking to sell him in the coming months.

Real Madrid could be the likely destination for Mbappe, given their previous interest in him. However, the Spanish club recently splashed over around 100 million pounds to sign the midfielder Jude Bellingham from Borussia Dortmund. Such a massive expense could cast doubts over Real’s ability to sign Mbappe in the same transfer window. Mbappe could stay at PSG even beyond the summer and could sign a pre-contract agreement with Real in January 2024 if he desires a move to Bernabeu.

In the event of a departure for Mbappe before the 2023/24 campaign, the English Premier League could be an attractive option for him. Manchester United could be an exciting possibility, given PSG’s Qatari connections and a potential takeover by Sheikh Jassim bin Hamad Al Thani. Manchester City, with their recent treble win and deep pockets, could also be interested in Mbappe. Liverpool has previously shown a keen interest, but the Reds’ failure to qualify for the Champions League has quashed any hopes for now.





