Football | Sport – Glazers’ preferred buyer emerges, leading potential bidder to look elsewhere for Man Utd takeover news.

Manchester United is on the brink of announcing the winner in the race to secure their acquisition bid by the end of this week. Sheikh Jassim bin Hamad Al Thani, leading a Qatari consortium, is competing with Sir Jim Ratcliffe to reach an agreement with the Glazer family. The stakes are high, with Sheikh Jassim proposing to purchase a 100% stake in the club and its assets, while Ratcliffe has put forward an offer to allow Avram and Joel Glazer to remain as minority stakeholders at Old Trafford.

Rumours spread rapidly on social media on Monday evening suggesting that Sheikh Jassim’s proposal had already been accepted. However, Fahed al Emadi, editorial director of Qatari news outlet Al-Watan, has since declared that no conclusive decision has been reached by the management at Manchester United.

Express Sport will be keeping readers informed of all the latest developments as they unfold, so make sure to stay tuned for updates.





Reference