For the first time in 33 years, Nikkei surpasses 33,000 mark on closing.

Japan’s Nikkei index closes above 33,000 for the first time in 33 years, driven by the technology sector on expectations that chip-related companies will receive a significant investment. SoftBank Group Corp leads the way with a 5.25% surge on reports it may collaborate with ChatGPT operator OpenAI in AI venture and that its semiconductor unit Arm is in talks to be acquired by Intel Corp. Additionally, chip-testing equipment producer Advantest Corp climbs by 4.79%. Toyota Motor Corp, on the other hand, rises by 4.99% after announcing its plans to market next-generation battery electronic vehicles (EVs) from 2026.

The Nikkei index records gains of 1.8% to 33,018.65 in its third consecutive session, surpassing the key psychological level for the first time since July 1990. The broader Topix index gains 1.16% to 2,264.79. The US market’s strength on Monday and Toyota’s EV strategy are among the reasons cited by Daiwa Securities strategist Kenji Abe for the market’s positive trading performance. Abe also highlights expectations of a soft landing in the US and Fed easing later in the year, which will likely sustain this high valuation in the near future.

Among Nikkei constituents, 170 companies record gains while 54 decline. The auto sector becomes the best-performing sub-index among the Tokyo Stock Exchange’s 33 industry sub-indexes, rising by 3.4%. In contrast, a group of paper producers is the biggest loser, declining by 1.05%.

Investors await the closely-watched US inflation data, policy decisions from the Federal Reserve, the Bank of Japan, and other central banks.

READ: