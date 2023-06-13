For the second consecutive auction, IndianOil emerges as the highest bidder for Reliance’s KG gas.

Indian Oil Corporation (IOC), the largest oil firm in India, has secured half of the natural gas offered in the latest auction held by Reliance Industries Ltd and bp UK. IOC received 2.5 million standard cubic meters per day out of the 5mmscmd of gas auctioned last month. The volumes were bid on behalf of seven fertilizer plants. Companies such as GAIL Gas Ltd, Mahanagar Gas Ltd, Torrent Gas, Indian Oil Adani Gas Ltd, and Haryana City Gas secured a total of 0.5 mmscmd of gas for turning into CNG for sale to automobiles and households for cooking purposes. The e-auction started on May 19 and ended on May 23. At the end of the auction, gas was sold to 16 buyers, indicating a growing demand for cleaner-burning, efficient fuel such as natural gas. Reliance Industries Ltd and bp UK are ramping up gas supplies from their second wave of discoveries in the KG-D6 block lying in the deepsea of the Bay of Bengal. With a cleaner reputation, natural gas is a key gas that will be used to move toward zero-emission fuel, and Reliance Industries Ltd and bp UK are set to cater to an increasingly growing demand for natural gas.





