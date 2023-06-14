Fortnite’s Midweek Surprise Update – Patch Notes for Gamers and Entertainment Fans Alike

For all Fortnite fans out there, a new surprise update for Battle Royale and Creative has been released. This update is readily available on PS5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, and Android. Fortunately, this update doesn’t require any server downtime, meaning that players can continue playing as soon as the small patch is installed. While the update does not introduce significant gameplay changes, it addresses the stability issues caused by the previous major update, according to the patch notes released by Epic Games.

On Twitter, Epic Games announced that “We’ve released a maintenance patch on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and Android to address stability issues. You will be able to download the patch before launching your game.” From this, it is evident that there is no server downtime, and players can download the patch before launching the game. While it is unclear when a Nintendo Switch patch will be available, it is likely to be launched in the next few days. Since the release of the latest season, Epic Games has released a few hotfixes, including a fix for Shield Bubbles.

In addition, Epic Games has made numerous adjustments to the Fortnite Battle Royale loot pool. The Red-Eye Assault Rifle has been vaulted, with the new MK-Alpha Assault Rifle added to the Battle Royale loot pool. Last week’s update was much more significant, adding a new Battle Pass, weapons, map locations, and more. The latest season, titled Fortnite Wilds, Chapter 4, Season 3, features a crossover with the Transformers franchise, with Optimus Prime and Optimus Primal joining the game. Additionally, vines have been introduced that can be used to traverse the map, tying in with the tropical theme. This new season also includes rideable raptors, canopies, and stealth sliding, as well as the Thermal DMR, Cybertron Cannon, and more.

By keeping up with these updates, players can enhance their gaming experiences and keep their games stable and engaging.





