Foundation Season 2 Trailer Unleashes the Start of the Uprising

After catching up with Foundation, I am filled with excitement for the upcoming season, especially after watching the new trailer.

Apple TV+ has just released a brand new trailer for season 2 of Foundation, set to premiere on Friday, July 14th. Returning for the second season are Emmy Award nominees Jared Harris, Lee Pace, Lou Llobell, and Leah Harvey.

The new trailer reintroduces familiar characters from the first season while introducing some new faces, as the anticipated uprising begins. It’s intriguing to note that the marketing emphasizes the uprising “beginning,” signaling that a third season is already in production.

Be sure to check out the exciting new trailer for the second season of Foundation on YouTube below:

What to Expect in Season 2

Season 2 of Foundation takes place over a century after the finale of the first season. According to the synopsis, “as the Cleons unravel, a vengeful queen plots to destroy the Empire from within.”

In this season, Hari, Gaal, and Salvor encounter a colony of Mentalics with psionic abilities that pose a threat to psychohistory itself. The Foundation has entered its religious phase, spreading the Church of Seldon throughout the Outer Reach and inciting the Second Crisis: a war with the Empire. This monumental adaptation of “Foundation” follows the journeys of four essential individuals who transcend space and time, navigating dangerous crises, shifting loyalties, and complex relationships that will ultimately determine the fate of humanity. Joining the returning cast members Laura Birn, Cassian Bilton, and Terrence Mann, are new characters and actors including Isabella Laughland as Brother Constant, Kulvinder Ghir as Poly Verisof, Ella-Rae Smith as Queen Sareth of Cloud Dominion, Holt McCallany as Warden Jaegger Fount, Rachel House as Tellem Bond, Nimrat Kaur as Yanna Seldon, Ben Daniels as Bel Riose, and Dimitri Leonidas as Hober Mallow.

Season 2 of Foundation premieres on Apple TV+ on Friday, July 14, 2023. The second season consists of 10 episodes, but only the first episode will be available initially, so binge-watchers will have to exercise patience and wait for new episodes.