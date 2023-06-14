Four Skin Changes That Could Indicate Symptoms of Fatty Liver Disease

The liver, a critical organ in the human body, performs over 500 vital functions, from breaking down food to removing toxins from the blood. Therefore, any disorder affecting its optimal functioning can cause severe damage. One such disorder is fatty liver disease wherein fat accumulates in the liver. In its early stages, fatty liver disease may exhibit no symptoms, making early detection and treatment challenging.

Fatty liver disease progresses through four different stages. The final stage, known as cirrhosis, is irreversible after years of damage to the liver. Cirrhosis occurs due to the continuous, long-term damage inflicted on the liver’s healthy tissues, which are gradually replaced by scar tissue, ultimately leading to liver failure. Though usually fatal if liver failure ensues, early detection can slow the disease’s progression, and treatment can improve living conditions. Each year, 4,000 people in the UK succumb to cirrhosis, while 700 require a liver transplant for survival.

During the early stages, cirrhosis might not cause symptoms, as the liver can still function optimally. However, people affected by the disease may notice certain changes to their skin, such as jaundice, itchy skin, and tiny red lines on the skin above waist level. Additional symptoms of cirrhosis include tiredness, hair loss, fever, and shivering attacks, among others, which may lead to persistent discomfort. If left untreated, cirrhosis progresses, causing swelling in the legs, ankles, and abdomen, frequent vomiting, bleeding gums, and nosebleeds, and in severe cases, ascites, a fluid build-up that causes the abdomen to bloat heavily.

Certain factors like obesity, type 2 diabetes, high cholesterol, metabolic syndrome, smoking, and high blood pressure may increase the risk of fatty liver disease. Therefore, people with these risk factors need to pay closer attention to their liver’s health and consult their doctor if they experience persistent signs of cirrhosis.

To conclude, the liver performs several essential functions and needs to stay in optimal condition for overall physical health. Fatty liver disease and cirrhosis present significant challenges to the body’s overall functioning and, consequently, should not be taken lightly. Early detection and treatment can improve the quality of life and extend life expectancy.





