Frakes on Stashwick’s “Millennium Falcon” Moment

Star Trek: Picard production designer Dave Blass shared Blu-ray commentary from Season 3: Todd Stashwick gets caught up on Trek technobabble.

Star Trek: Picard season three provided some of the most memorable moments in franchise history. It’s thanks to a mix of legacy characters like Seven of Nine (Jeri Ryan) and allowing newer characters like Liam Shaw (Todd Stashwick) to shine. As fans behold the final season in all its glory thanks to Paramount’s Blu-ray release, production designer Dave Blass took time to share a rare moment of levity between the grease monkey dipshit from Chicago working his magic on the U.S.S. Titan-A along with his first officer he keeps deadnaming with Stashwick and Jonathan Frakes (William Riker) on commentary.

Frakes on How Blass & Kloczkowski Had to Explain Star Trek Technobabble to Stashwick

“In the middle of a carpet crisis on the Enterprise D [Art Director Liz Kloczkowski] and I get the urgent call from [Jonathan S Frakes] to go explain Trek Tech to [Todd Stashwick] we pulled our hair out on the day but looking back, we were living the dream. #StarTrekPicard Blu-Ray Bonus Features,” Blass wrote. As the scene runs, Stashwick begins on commentary, “I love this scene.” “I know,” Frakes responds. “This is Liz and Blass. I said to Todd…he came early in the morning, and I said, ‘Can you go down and let [Liz] tell you what all this shit does?’ and he smiled this knowing smile. [Liam’s] Han Solo! Look at him! He’s in the Millennium Falcon.”

In the beginning, we find the two at resentful odds with one another, barely keeping it professional yet functional. Captain Shaw refers to Seven as her human alias pre-assimilation as Annika Hansen. He doesn’t hide his Borg prejudice, given the experience he revealed to Jean-Luc (Patrick Stewart) about the Battle of Wolf 359, reminding him of the time of his temporary assimilation and turning into Locutus. Shaw barely escaped with his life in an escape pod but worked his way up the ranks with lingering survivor’s guilt. Seven is put off by Shaw’s rigid and prejudiced ways as he insists on her rigidly following his by-the-book ways, which she feels undermines her abilities as a leader and value as an XO to provide an equal contrasting voice in the position. As the Borg engage their nefarious plot to take down Starfleet with their mass assimilation of the crews’ younger officers, Shaw tragically falls during a firefight and shows a final moment of respect to Seven in his dying words, telling her, “You have the conn…Seven of Nine.”

During the finale of her hearing with her former U.S.S. Voyager crewmate-turned-captain, Tuvok (Tim Russ), Seven was ready to resign from her commission, sharing her disdain on her Starfleet experience before the former security officer played a recorded message from Shaw with his recommendation for a promotion to her surprise. Following the message, Tuvok subsequently rejects her request. The final season of Star Trek: Picard is available on Blu-ray.

