Freddie Mercury’s Emotional Performance on “Is This The World We Created” Shared by Queen in Film Entertainment

Experience the magic of Queen’s 1986 tour in this week’s episode of Queen The Greatest Live. Witness the band’s electrifying performances at their sold-out Wembley Stadium concerts, which marked the final tour for both Freddie Mercury and John Deacon.

The highlight of this episode is “Is This The World We Created,” a soul-stirring ballad composed by Brian May with Freddie Mercury contributing most of the lyrics. Inspired by a heart-wrenching documentary on the African famine crisis of the 1980s, the song was a live favorite that transported the pumped-up audience to a different realm.

In this performance, Brian’s nimble fingerstyle on a nylon-string classical guitar perfectly accompanies Freddie’s poignant vocals, creating an unforgettable duet that laid the song beautifully bare. The audience is equally captivated, just as they were in the band’s previous performances at the same venue.

In fact, “Is This The World We Created” was a standout moment in the Live Aid benefit concert’s finale just a year earlier. Now, in this episode of Queen The Greatest Live, witness the band’s emotional rendition of the song, bringing back all the nostalgia that fans have come to expect from Queen’s legendary live performances.