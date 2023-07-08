Fresh Requisition for EGM Submitted by Dish TV’s Minority Shareholders

Dish TV India, the leading direct-to-home service provider, has recently received a second requisition notice from its minority shareholders. The notice calls for an extraordinary general meeting (EGM) to appoint three independent directors and remove two existing directors.

The Dish TV Minority Shareholders Association sent the second notice on June 28, reiterating their demands. According to the regulations, Dish TV’s board is required to hold a meeting within 21 days to address this requisition notice and decide on whether to hold an EGM.

Earlier, Dish TV had rejected the association’s initial requisition notice, dated May 15, citing procedural and numerical issues.

The association specifically seeks the removal of Shankar Aggarwal and Rashmi Aggarwal from the board, and the appointment of K Badri Narayanan, Satish Kumar Yanmandra, and Jeet Sen Gupta as non-executive independent directors.

Dish TV responded to the situation in a statement, asserting that it will handle the requisition notice in compliance with applicable laws and regulations. “The company will take all necessary steps, in accordance with the provisions of the company’s act and SEBI’s LODR, regarding the requisition,” the statement read.

The association’s second requisition notice now has the support of 12.7% of the shareholders, compared to the previous 10.15% figure, confirms Rahul Hingmire, the association’s spokesperson. He further stated, “We have 92 shareholders, collectively holding around 23.38 crore shares of Dish TV. Initially, we had the support of 77 shareholders, and we continue to gain more support.”

Hingmire also emphasized that the association disagrees with Dish TV’s rejection of the first requisition notice, asserting that the company’s interpretation of the notice is legally incorrect.

In addition to their demands for an EGM, the shareholders express concerns regarding the management’s consistent rejection of legitimate requests for an EGM. They also highlight other corporate governance issues, such as the delayed disclosure of AGM results.

The shareholders further raise concerns about Dish TV’s financial performance in recent years. Although the company previously announced its aim to become a debt-free entity, shareholders remain apprehensive.