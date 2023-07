Rishabh Pant made a dynamic entrance into the latest trend and quickly gained over 50,000 followers on the first day. Taking inspiration from the popular character Chulbul Pandey played by Salman Khan in the Dabangg movies, Pant shared his first post on Threads. His post read, “Swagat nahi karoge, Excited to stay connected with you all here.” As of now, he has around 321,000 followers on Threads.

In a recent gym picture, Rishabh Pant posed in front of a motivational phrase on the wall that said “Be legendary”. This post garnered significant attention, but it was his announcement about the new social media platform that truly stole the spotlight. The announcement went viral within moments as fans eagerly engaged, leaving heartfelt comments and sparking enthusiastic conversations.

Pant wrote, “Let’s create a thread for everyone to join in a welcoming way and see. That includes @zuck. And get as many people as possible in the same thread. We all can welcome on the same thread. Let’s try this public and respected people making it a big one.”

On July 7, Pant went on to wish Mahendra Singh Dhoni on his birthday, referring to him as an inspiration to many across the country. He wrote, “Thanks for everything you have done for Indian cricket. Happy birthday Mahi bhai!”

In December 2022, Pant experienced a perilous incident when he fell asleep at the wheel and collided with a divider on the Narsan border of Roorkee near Hammadpur Jhal in Uttarakhand. Fortunately, Pant survived the accident, although he sustained multiple injuries and received medical treatment at Dehradun’s MAX hospital.

Notably, Pant recently made a curious change to his social media profiles by altering his date of birth to January 5, 2023, essentially making himself a five-month-old infant. This change symbolizes a fresh start and a new phase of life for the talented cricketer following the accident.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is working to expedite Pant’s rehabilitation process in hopes of preparing him for the upcoming ODI World Cup 2023. However, it is expected that his recovery will take longer than initially anticipated. Despite this setback, Pant has made encouraging progress and regained the ability to walk without crutches and ascend stairs unassisted.