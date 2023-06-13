From Overwhelmed by Shame to a Quitting Guru: Julia Keller’s Journey After Leaving Grad School

From great tears to desperation, dropping out of graduate school seemed like my only option. I was convinced that it would ruin my reputation and label me as a failure, but the agony of continuing was too unbearable. I realized that my emotional immaturity and shyness were preventing me from seeking help, and I was at the end of my tether. I finally made the difficult decision to quit and spiraled into shame and self-doubt.

However, fate had other plans. I stumbled into journalism, despite my lack of experience, and ended up winning a Pulitzer prize. I also returned to graduate school and earned a doctoral degree in English from Ohio State University, with a dissertation on my old literary companion, Virginia Woolf.

This experience of quitting and eventually thriving inspired me to write a book about the stigma of giving up. In today’s society, perseverance is often considered the only path to success and quitting is viewed as a sign of weakness. However, quitting can be a valuable tool for survival and is essential for brain flexibility and growth.

The myth of perseverance to overcome all obstacles arose in mid-19th-century London with the publication of Self-Help by Samuel Smiles. The self-help movement was born, where the belief that one’s destiny is entirely in their hands as long as they don’t quit prevailed. This philosophy, however, only benefits those in power and allows struggling individuals to be demonized as “quitters.”

Although quitting certain things, like smoking or carbs, is celebrated, leaving a job or relationship without a backup plan is heavily stigmatized.

Quitting is not a guaranteed success, but it is a creative and optimistic gesture. Giving up something that does not work out could lead to more opportunities and experiences. I never expected quitting graduate school to create my career or for me to become a “guru of giving up,” but sometimes, letting go can be the best decision.

Despite my initial fear and self-doubt, quitting graduate school ultimately led to a brighter future that I could not have imagined. Sometimes, it is not perseverance, but the courage to quit that leads to success.