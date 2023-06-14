FTC’s Temporary Restraining Order Delays Microsoft’s Acquisition of Activision

In a move that surprised many, US regulators have used a restraining order to temporarily halt Microsoft’s acquisition of Activision Blizzard, citing the need for more time to decide whether or not to grant the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) a preliminary injunction. The FTC cited concerns that Microsoft and Activision Blizzard were intending to proceed with the deal, despite the UK’s Competitions and Markets Authority blocking the merger in this region. The FTC has requested both a temporary restraining order (TRO) and preliminary injunction against the proposed deal, meaning that Microsoft and Activision Blizzard must wait for a decision before concluding their merger. Activision Blizzard CEO, Bobby Kotick, stated that the restraining order was a welcome move that would accelerate the legal process, allowing them to present the facts about the merger. If the preliminary injunction is granted, the Microsoft Activision deal will not be finalized until after a later hearing.





