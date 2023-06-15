Fujifilm’s Latest Instax Square SQ40 Might Integrate the Finest Features of its Instant Camera Range

Fujifilm’s latest addition to their Instax camera lineup has been leaked, revealing a retro gem that is sure to appeal to the vintage camera aficionados out there. The press release, conveniently shared by Fuji Rumors, has introduced the new Fujifilm Instax SQ40. With a design inspired by the Instax Mini 40 and a format utilizing the Instax square instant film similar to the Instax SQ1, this camera is an ingenious combination of the two.

The leaked images reveal a faux-leather black texture, silver-effect accents on the lens and shutter button that add an extra flair and charm to the classic camera. The SQ40 is an ideal instant camera that merges the best of both worlds and may be marked as the best camera for instant photo enthusiasts, even though it will not be as compact as the Mini 40.

The SQ40 is set to feature automatic exposure for simple point-and-shoot operation, along with a retractable lens comparable to the Fujifilm Instax Mini 12. The camera offers two shooting modes: standard and close-up, and with the lens in the off position, it fully retracts for ease of use.

The close-up mode is designed to reduce the minimum focal distance, allowing users to capture more subjects into their selfies and close-ups, whereas standard mode is perfect for everything else.

Unfortunately, other information and specifications of the camera are not yet known. However, once we receive official information, we’ll provide a complete and accurate picture of the product.

(Image credit: Fujifilm)

The Fujifilm Instax SQ40 has a suggested list price of $149.99 (about £130 / AU$250) and is expected to be available by the end of June 2023.

Fujifilm is also debuting a “Sunset” variety of its Square film, with soft color gradients that resemble those seen during a serene sunset. The square color film comes in a regular twin pack (2×10 sheets) for $24.99 / £16.99 / AU$34.95 with different colored borders available, along with a Monochrome version of the film that comes with varying prices.