Full List: Europe’s Most Overpopulated City Welcomes 30 Times More Tourists Than Residents – Latest Travel News.

In the peak summer season, tourist destinations around the world are packed with visitors. From the iconic Mona Lisa in Paris’s Louvre to the perfect selfie spot in Santorini, some destinations are simply inundated with tourists. However, according to a recent study by travel search engine Holidu, Dubrovnik in Croatia is the most crowded tourist destination.

Despite other European cities receiving a higher number of visitors, Dubrovnik has the highest ratio of tourists to residents. This can have negative impacts on local communities by causing traffic congestion, excessive noise, and increased housing prices. In Dubrovnik, tourists outnumber local residents by a staggering 36 to one during July and August alone.

To combat this, Dubrovnik has implemented measures to mitigate the effects of overtourism. The city has recently introduced a new ban on wheeled suitcases in the Old Town and established strict fines of over £3,400 for rule-breakers, such as drinking in prohibited areas like schools.

Additionally, Venice, another popular European city, has a tourist-to-resident ratio of 21 to one and is also working to reduce visitor numbers. They have initiated a ban on cruise ships and will soon be charging day visitors to the city.

Other destinations that top the list include Bruges, Belgium, and Rhodes in Greece, both of which have 21 tourists per resident. Even lesser-known destinations like Reykjavik, Iceland have a high influx of tourists with a ratio of 16 tourists for every resident.

It’s important to be mindful of the impact of tourism on local communities. By reducing our individual impact and being more conscientious travelers, we can help preserve these destinations for generations to come.





