Full Update Notes for Multiplayer Patch in Season 4 of Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 | Gaming and Entertainment

Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 enthusiasts are in for a treat as they can now download and install the Season 4 update, which leads to an overhaul of the multiplayer feature. With the latest update, players can enjoy six new and returning maps, featuring Kunstenaar District, Showdown, Mawizeh Marsh, and Ahkdar Village across the Core 6v6 and Gunfight modes. Moreover, Activision has brought in several gameplay tweaks, bug fixes, and playlist changes to elevate the gaming experience.

Let’s take an in-depth look at the multiplayer patch notes.

MAPS

Kunstenaar District (Core 6v6)

Located west of the Museum in Vondel, Kunstenaar District offers a picturesque townhouse and boutique shop row, a central plaza, and a swimmable canal along its west flank.

Showdown (Core 6v6)

The iconic map returns! You can practice for those hot drops or go all out by calling airstrikes and helicopter Killstreaks with Gold weapons, just like the olden days.

Mawizeh Marsh (Battle Map)

Mawizeh Marshlands are a part of the Al Mazrah map region, known for the infamous River Diamond Luxury Resort.

Ahkdar Village (Battle Map)

Action-packed combat will mostly take place in the village, where Showdown is also located. The most notable borders are the railroad to the south and the stepped farms and base of the mountain to the north. Infantry can take on vehicular combat by utilizing the battlements, rooftops, and alleyways.

Mercado (Gunfight)

Mercado, situated in Las Almas, offers a large, covered structure where Gunfight and Face Off battles can get frenetic on multiple levels.

Penthouse (Gunfight)

Welcome to the Penthouse, situated in the heart of Chicago. It comprises a lap pool, an outdoor firepit, and a tight-angled modern interior to turn up the heat in Gunfights.

Bug Fixes

The multiplayer patch fixes various collision and/or geometry issues on MultiPlayer maps and addresses an issue on Guijarro where the Overwatch Helo would drop from the sky when leaving the Map.

PLAYLIST

The update adds Battle Map (12v12) Search and Destroy and Battle Map (12v12) Prisoner Rescue and new modes like 10v10, 3rd Person, Infected, Gun Game, Drop Zone, and Grind to Quickplay.

GENERAL

Adjustments

The update fine-tunes spawns for Breenbergh Hotel, Black Gold, Exhibit, and Himmelmatt Expo. Moreover, the rate at which UAV sweeps are performed for the infected team in Giant Infected is updated, which now has a sweep every 20 seconds by default and every 3 seconds when less than 24 survivors remain. The class tables are now updated to include Blueprints through Season 03 Reloaded, while the bag locations are moved from the top of barrels to the ground on Black Gold in Knock Out.

The update also includes new options like “Score Limit” and “Time Limit” for Bounty, and Weapon locations are adjusted on Blacksite in Gunfight O.S.P.

BUG FIXES

The update fixes several exploits with the Tactical Camera, an out of bounds issue with the Recon Drone, an issue where players wouldn’t receive proper rewards when killing players downed in Last Stand, a connection timeout issue that players encountered in Drop Zone, and several other bugs.

In conclusion, the new Season 4 update aims to provide players with an unparalleled Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 multiplayer experience. With new maps, gameplay tweaks, and bug fixes in place, players can dive into the game and experience combat like never before.





Reference