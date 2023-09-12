Gambhir ‘can’t take eyes off’ Kuldeep Yadav in India vs Pakistan Asia Cup Super Four match

Gautam Gambhir is renowned for offering unique perspectives and isn’t afraid to express strong opinions. This was evident in his recent statement following the India vs. Pakistan Asia Cup Super 4 match in Colombo.
Denial of responsibility! Samachar Central is an automatic aggregator of Global media. In each content, the hyperlink to the primary source is specified. All trademarks belong to their rightful owners, and all materials to their authors. For any complaint, please reach us at – [email protected]. We will take necessary action within 24 hours.
Hasibur Rahaman is a passionate sports journalist. He covers everything from cricket to field hockey, delivering up-to-the-minute updates and in-depth analysis of sporting events, both within India and on the international stage.