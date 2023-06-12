‘Gambhir opens up about speculated conflicts: My association with Dhoni and Kohli…’

Former Indian opener and two-time world cup winner Gautam Gambhir recently made headlines for his heated on-field exchanges with Virat Kohli during the IPL 2023 season. The mentor of Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), who is known for speaking his mind, has now opened up about his relationship with former Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) skipper Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni, the captain of Chennai Super Kings.

Gambhir stated in an interview with News18 that his rivalry with any player, be it Kohli or Dhoni, is limited to the field, and there’s nothing personal about it.

“My relationship with M. S. Dhoni and Virat Kohli is the same. If there’s an argument between us, it stays only on the field, not off the field. There’s nothing personal. They want to win as much as I do,” said the legendary Indian cricketer.

Kohli and Gambhir had a heated exchange following Bangalore’s win over Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in the 16th season of the cash-rich IPL in the previous month. In 2013, they had an ugly face-off when Gambhir was the face of the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) franchise in IPL 2013.

It is alleged that the incident originated from in-game sledging involving Kohli and Lucknow’s Naveen-ul-Haq when the latter came in to bat during the chase. After Royal Challengers Bangalore’s win in an emotionally-charged contest, the two players had to be separated after a conversation during the handshakes took an ugly turn.

Gambhir, in the interview, highlighted that India was not a team-obsessed country, rather a nation obsessed with individuals.

“Our country is not a team-obsessed one, but rather an individual-obsessed one. We think of certain individuals to be bigger than the team. In other countries like England, New Zealand, and Australia, the team is greater than any individual. Unfortunately, the stakeholders of Indian cricket, from broadcasters to media, have been reduced to PR agencies. They only show three people the whole day. If you have made a 50 and I have also made a 50, if you keep showing one person, everyone will think that he is the only star. The other person will be termed underrated,” Gambhir said.

“The broadcasters, experts, and social media make a player underrated. If you talk about just one player’s performance, the other will be automatically underrated. Both have equally worked hard, but if one’s performance does not get credited, he/she will always remain underrated. This obsession with individuals is the reason why India has not won any major ICC trophies for a long time,” Gambhir added.

Catch all the Sports News and Updates on Live Mint.

Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News. More

Less

Updated: 12 Jun 2023, 08:54 PM IST