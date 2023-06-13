Gamers beware! This is the final opportunity to make hefty savings on June 2023 complimentary games with PlayStation Plus | Entertainment, Gaming.

As Sony’s Days of Play event draws to a close, savvy gamers have just a few hours left to snatch up incredible discounts on PS4 and PS5 games, as well as PlayStation Plus subscriptions. The promotion, which ends at 11.59pm BST on June 12, offers a 25% discount for current and new subscribers alike. Simply click our link to snag a discounted membership through Amazon.

Snap up a 12 month PS Plus Essential subscription for the remarkably low price of £38 and redeem it by June 12 to secure your savings. With this subscription, you’ll enjoy a selection of free PS4 and PS5 games each month, exclusive discounts, and the ability to play online multiplayer.

If you subscribe now, you’ll gain access to a host of exciting games for June 2023, including blockbuster titles like NBA 2K23 and Jurassic World Evolution 2, along with the critically acclaimed action game Trek to Yomi.

Experience the thrilling journey of Trek to Yomi, where a young samurai must travel beyond the mortal realm to save his beloved town from danger, confronting himself and his failures along the way. Or, immerse yourself in the world of Jurassic World Evolution 2, where you’ll manage the dinosaur population while building your very own park, complete with beloved characters from the films, such as Dr. Ian Malcolm (voiced by Jeff Goldblum) and Claire Dearing (voiced by Bryce Dallas Howard).

Don’t miss out on the incredible savings of Sony’s Days of Play event – grab your discounted PS Plus Essential subscription now and enjoy some of the best games the PlayStation platform has to offer.





