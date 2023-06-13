Gaming enthusiasts can anticipate the release of Overwatch 2’s Season 5 patch notes, launch date, NEW skins, Roadmap, and much more in the realm of Entertainment.

Excitement is in the air for the avid fans of Overwatch 2 as Season 5 gears up for release on PS5, PS4, Xbox, PC, and Nintendo Switch with a June 13 launch date and a 6pm BST UK start time. The upcoming Overwatch 2 season is set to feature a D&D-style theme, which promises a plethora of new content such as a huge update, a refreshed Battle Pass, new game modes, skins, and much more.

The highlight of Season 5 this time around is the Questwatch Battle Pass story, where Tracer, Emily, Orisa, and other heroes gather to embark on a role-playing campaign set in the magical kingdom of Overland.

Blizzard provided more details on the campaign, stating that Tracer and her trusted companion GR-iffon Orisa set out to explore the charming kingdom of Overland to become knights, and in their efforts to save Queen Emily and her kingdom from the clutches of Demon Lord Reinhardt, they will face a challenging journey filled with both friends and foes. By unlocking tiers in the Season 5 Battle Pass, gamers can progress through the tale’s narrative and unlock new chapters in their role-playing adventure.

Battle Pass rewards include a Mythic Adventurer skin for Tracer, which unlocks at tier 45, while new customizations for the Mythic Adventurer skin await at tiers 65 and 80. There are also other Epic and Legendary skins available in the Battle Pass, such as Slime Queen Echo, Royal Guard Genji, and Demon Lord Reinhardt.

Moreover, several additional events are cooking up and will be launched throughout the season, starting with Winston’s Beach Volleyball and Lucio Ball on July 11, followed by Prop Hunt on July 25.

For a sneak peek at all the new content, check out the Roadmap below. You can also browse the Season 5 patch notes listed further down the page.

On a related note, here is a brief look at the Overwatch 2 Season 5 early patch notes. The Balance Changes include tweaks to Junker Queen, Lifeweaver, Widowmaker, Hanzo, Mei, and Cassidy. Weekly Challenge Changes enable rollover progress to the following week and modify challenges that require only wins to complete. On the Competitive Updates front, Competititve Mystery Heroes makes a grand comeback. This mode tests your skills by throwing unpredictable situations your way and challenges you to use the entire roster of heroes. Will you be flexing your way to the top of the leaderboards?





