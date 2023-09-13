Ganesh Chaturthi 2023: Know Mantras To Chant As Per Your Zodiac Sign

Ganesh Chaturthi is one of the most important festivals in India that devotees celebrate with the utmost religious zeal and zest. This is one such festival which is celebrated across the country. Ganesh Chaturthi is also called Vinayaka Chaturthi and is a 10-day festive gala filled with happiness, food and celebrations. As per the Hindu religion, it is believed that the elephant-headed deity, Lord Ganesha visits the Earth for 10 days and blesses his devotees with prosperity and wisdom.

Ganesh Chaturthi begins on the fourth day (Chaturthi tithi) of the month of Bhadrapada (August-September). This year, it will commence on September 19 and conclude on September 28.

As per religious beliefs, Lord Ganesha is worshipped before beginning anything auspicious work. It is believed that Ganpati removes all obstacles from the paths of his devotees. During these 10 days, he will be worshipped daily as per rituals. Now, as per astrology, if a person, as per their zodiac sign, chants particular mantras/prayers of Lord Ganesha, then Ganpati blesses the person and helps them get rid of hindrances. Here are Lord Ganesha’s mantras for all zodiac signs-

Aries: People born under the zodiac sign of Aries should chant the mantra Om Vakratundaya Hom on the auspicious occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi to bring happiness and prosperity.

Taurus: Taureans should chant the mantra of Om Hee Green Hee to solve their problems.

Gemini: People born under the zodiac sign of Gemini should chant the mantra Om Ganga Ganapataye Namah or Shri Ganeshaya Namah and also worship Goddess Lakshmi.

Cancer: Om Vakratundaya Hoon or Om Varadaaya Namah is the mantra for Cancerians.

Leo: Leo zodiac should chant the mantra Om Sumangalaye Namah daily during Ganesh Chaturthi to solve their problems.

Virgo: Virgo zodiac signs should religiously chant the mantra Om Chintamanya Namah. They should also worship Goddess Lakshmi.

Libra: People with the zodiac sign Libra should chant the mantra Om Vakratundaya Namah to seek the Lord’s blessings.

Scorpio: Scorpions should chant the mantra of Om Namo Bhagwate Gajannaya.

Sagittarius: The Om Gana Ganapate mantra should be chanted daily by Saggitarians during the Ganesh Chaturthi festival.

Capricorn: Om Gam Namah is the prayer chant for those born under the zodiac sign of Capricorn.

Aquarius: People of the Aquarius zodiac should chant the mantra Om Gana Muktaye Phat.

Pisces: People of Pisces should chant the mantra Om Gan Ganpataye Namah or Om Antrikshay Swaha.