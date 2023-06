Sunil Gavaskar, the legendary Indian cricketer, criticized the Indian team, particularly Virat Kohli, for their poor shot selection and overall disappointing performance with the bat. This resulted in a humiliating loss to Australia in the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) final at The Oval during a run-chase of 444 runs.

During his analysis of the WTC final at The Oval, Gavaskar expressed his frustration over Kohli’s dismissal. He stated that perhaps Virat was too focused on reaching his half-century.

“It was a pretty ordinary shot. Outside the off stump. He was leaving till then. He flashes at one outside the off stump. Maybe he was conscious that he needed one run to reach his half century. It happens when you are nearing a milestone,” said Gavaskar.

Gavaskar also criticized the former Indian skipper for his shot-selection, describing it as “a bad shot” that was played too far outside the off-stump. He urged the team to be more analytical in their approach and to assess where they are lacking in order to improve their performance.

According to Gavaskar, the falling averages of star players like Kohli, Rahane, and Pujara have been costing the team dearly. He questioned whether there was enough coaching and analysis being done to address these issues and stressed the importance of honest self-assessment after a defeat.