Geekbench showcases Xiaomi 13T Pro with Dimensity 9200+ and 12GB RAM

The highly anticipated global release of the Xiaomi 13T Pro has been recently benchmarked by Geekbench, revealing some exciting specifications for the phone. According to MySmartPrice , Xiaomi is set to unveil the 13T Pro globally on September 1st. The benchmark test indicates that the device will be powered by the impressive MediaTek Dimensity 9200+ SoC.

This advanced chip boasts a Prime Cortex-X3 CPU Core clocked at an impressive 3.35GHz, four Performance Cortex-A715 CPU Cores running at up to 3GHz, and three Efficiency Cortex-A510 CPU cores running at a speedy 2GHz. Additionally, the chipset features an Arm Immortalis-G715 MC11 GPU. The global variant of the Xiaomi 13T Pro will come equipped with up to 12GB of RAM. It is expected that the phone will be offered in 256GB and 512GB storage options using UFS technology.

In terms of performance, the Xiaomi 13T Pro scored an impressive 1289 points in the Geekbench 6 single-core test and 3921 points in the multi-core test. The phone will come pre-installed with Android 13 accompanied by Xiaomi’s MIUI 14 interface. According to rumors, the device will sport a robust 5000mAh battery that supports 67W fast charging. In April, the handset appeared in an IMEI database under the model number “23078PND5G,” which aligns with the model number of the benchmarked device.

The Xiaomi 13T Pro leaks in the U.K. on Amazon

Although the Xiaomi 13T Pro will not be available in the U.S., the rumored price for the global variant with 12GB of RAM and 512GB of storage is £799 (approximately Rs 84,000). Furthermore, there are speculations that the phone will be offered in a refreshing Meadow Green color. Expect the device to feature a stunning 6.67-inch AMOLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate and a FHD+ resolution of 1080 x 2400.

Ever since Leica’s partnership with Huawei ended in 2022, Xiaomi has been collaborating with the renowned camera company to enhance its camera systems. The 13T Pro is anticipated to come with a remarkable triple-camera setup on the back, led by a 200MP Primary camera. It is worth noting that the Xiaomi 12T Pro from last year featured the same 200MP ISOCELL HP1 imaging sensor for its Primary camera.