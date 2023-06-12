GeForce Now is set to offer select Game Pass titles from Microsoft.

Microsoft and Nvidia have joined forces to expand the reach of PC Game Pass titles by bringing them to Nvidia’s cloud gaming platform, GeForce Now. Sarah Bond, head of Xbox creator experience, confirmed the move during a private Xbox media briefing in Los Angeles. GeForce Now subscribers will be able to stream select PC games from the Game Pass catalogue on any device where the service is available, including Macs, low-spec PCs, mobile devices and TVs. The partnership helps Microsoft address regulatory concerns about its proposed acquisition of Activision Blizzard and highlights the company’s dedication to innovating the cloud gaming space. This collaboration also benefits Game Pass subscribers who can now enjoy the RTX 4080 levels of performance with GeForce Now. The rollout will begin in the coming months.





